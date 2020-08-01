Advertisement

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thomson International, Inc. Is the likely source of the infected onions, according to the FDA.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigating the outbreak.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 4 hours ago