Drunk driver who killed 3 children gets 30-year sentence

Matthew Park has been sentenced in a DUI crash that killed three
Matthew Park has been sentenced in a DUI crash that killed three(Rachel Fabbi)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (AP) - A drunk driver who killed three children when he crashed into the back of a vehicle in which they were passengers has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Forty-seven-year-old Matthew Richard Park of Fairfield received the sentence Wednesday in 5th District Court. He will have to serve at least 17 years before he’s eligible for parole. Park guilty in May to aggravated DUI and three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Six-year-old Aneena Lurak, 5-year-old Kya Lurak and 3-year-old Drayka Emyka Rayshell died in the crash in August 2019 in southern Idaho.

Their father, Somchai Lurak, suffered a spinal cord injury that left him a quadriplegic.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

