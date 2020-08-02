Lane closures expected in Twin Falls next week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Twin Falls drivers can expect some lane closures next week.

Starting August 3 through Tuesday August 11, contractors with the city of Twin Falls will close several lanes in the area of Grandview Drive North and Falls Avenue West.

During the project, contractors will complete paving and widening on Grandview Drive from the center of the street to the newly constructed curb and gutter.

“For the time being we are really going to ask drivers to avoid the area if possible we know that Grandview is a collector street so there is a lot of vehicles that use it, but if possible please use Wendell or please use Blue Lakes or any of the other North South collector streets,” said Twin Falls public information officer Josh Palmer.

Detours will be posted and all drivers are reminded to slow down and follow all traffic controls.

