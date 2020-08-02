Advertisement

Volunteers gather for Summer Serve project in Jerome

More than 200 volunteers are working together in Jerome on Saturday to offer a service to an entire neighborhood, KMVT was in attendance and has reaction from those involved.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -More than 200 volunteers are working together in Jerome Saturday to offer a service to an entire neighborhood.

KMVT was in attendance and has reaction from those involved.

As part of their summer serve project, the Twin Falls Reformed Church traversed through a Jerome neighborhood offering any type of miscellaneous service.

“We just want to help out, so we are here doing roofing repair, window repair, and tearing and cutting down trees and hauling that off,” said Kristy Pickett mission director.

This is their second annual summer serve project, and the volunteers told us this has been a particularly hard year for everyone, so they are hoping to offer some relief to those who may just need a little extra help.

“We just feel like it is a community coming together, Twin Falls Reformed Church is Magic Valley church, it is just not from Twin, so we just feel like they are our brothers and sisters and people are just appreciative and it is just great to work with the neighborhood,” Pickett said.

On Saturday they serviced about 30 homes, and about half were homeowners and the other half were renters.

“Everyone that I have spoken to has been really appreciative that we have been here and grateful and willing to help out and just happy to see us,” said volunteer Sam Nevarez

