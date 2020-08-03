Advertisement

Chad Daybell appears in court for preliminary hearing

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Chad Daybell, the step-father of two missing Rexburg children who were found buried in his backyard, is in court for his preliminary hearing.

The purpose of the hearing, is to see if the evidence against Daybell is strong enough to charge him with the crimes he's accused of.

Watch the preliminary hearing here

Special prosecutor Robert wood, has been questioning rexburg police department deceive Ray Harmacio that lead to the arrest of Daybell in June.

The detective says they initially did a welfare check on Lori gallows children in November. Daybell wasn't forthcoming about his relationship with Vallow, who they knew he married two weeks earlier, or the whereabouts of Vallows children, who's human remains were found on his property in June.

“There appeared to be about a four to two area of sand, in a shorter grass in an area of longer weed growth, so that 4 by 2 area stuck out base on the greenery around it.) Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow’s grandparents, are in court this morning.

Daybell is charged with two felony accounts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Stay tuned KMVT for more updates online and in the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Part 1 — Chad Daybell's Aug. 3 preliminary hearing

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Prosecutors on Monday plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho, offering potential new details in an investigation with ties to doomsday beliefs and other mysterious deaths that captivated worldwide attention. The preliminary hearing will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Drops fire now contained, controlled estimated on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Crews are continuing to work their way around the Drops Fire north of Shoshone. Full containment of the fire was reached Sunday at 4 p.m, with control being estimated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue, and the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public to do their part to prevent human caused wildfires.

News

Tourists rescued from Shoshone Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to stay away from Shoshsone Falls after a group of tourist needed rescuing.

Latest News

News

Rexburg police detectives questioned during Chad Daybell preliminary hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Chad Daybell, the step-father of two missing Rexburg children who were found buried in his backyard, is in court for his preliminary hearing.

News

Supreme Court halts Idaho online signatures for initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S Supreme Court has ruled that an Idaho group must stop collecting online signatures for an education funding initiative for the November ballot.

News

Idaho suspect in pursuit, shootout appears in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former participant in an armed occupation in 2016 at an Oregon wildlife refuge appeared in court this week.

National

Court hearing held in notorious case of children’s deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

Education

College of Southern Idaho offers easy enrollment for fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Classes at the College of Southern Idaho are going to be getting started in just a few weeks and the college is ensuring anyone who wants to enroll will be able to in an instant with their Instant Enrollment Days.

News

Recording of Lori Vallow questioned by detectives in November

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Prosecutors on Monday plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho, offering potential new details in an investigation with ties to doomsday beliefs and other mysterious deaths that captivated worldwide attention. Police camera video audio from the Rexburg Police Department detectives was shown during Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing. In it, detectives question Lori Vallow about her missing son J.J. Vallow in November before she left the state. The preliminary hearing will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court.