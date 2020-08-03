Chad Daybell appears in court for preliminary hearing

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Chad Daybell, the step-father of two missing Rexburg children who were found buried in his backyard, is in court for his preliminary hearing.

The purpose of the hearing, is to see if the evidence against Daybell is strong enough to charge him with the crimes he's accused of.

Special prosecutor Robert wood, has been questioning rexburg police department deceive Ray Harmacio that lead to the arrest of Daybell in June.

The detective says they initially did a welfare check on Lori gallows children in November. Daybell wasn't forthcoming about his relationship with Vallow, who they knew he married two weeks earlier, or the whereabouts of Vallows children, who's human remains were found on his property in June.

“There appeared to be about a four to two area of sand, in a shorter grass in an area of longer weed growth, so that 4 by 2 area stuck out base on the greenery around it.) Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow’s grandparents, are in court this morning.

Daybell is charged with two felony accounts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

