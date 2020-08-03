Advertisement

“Close the Digital Divide Day” to be held Wednesday

The Governor called on Idahoans to donate used laptops and other electronic devices to help K-12 students access blended learning opportunities, as they move into the new school year.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:12 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation declaring August 5 “Close the Digital Divide Day” in Idaho.

The Governor is asking Idahoans to donate used laptops and other electronic devices to help K-12 students access blended learning opportunities, as they move into the new school year.

The State Board of Education has identified a critical gap in access to devices and connectivity for many across the state.

“My priority is for all students to learn in the new school year, and connectivity and access to devices is an important part of providing learning to all students,” Governor Little said. “I want to thank Idaho Business for Education and their partners for stepping up, working with the State Board of Education, and helping us create greater access to blended learning.”

On Wednesday August 5, Idaho Business for Education (IBE) will have drop-off sites set up throughout the state to collect devices.

Drop off locations in the Magic Valley:

YMCA of Twin Falls 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. Twin Falls, ID 83301

First Federal Bank - Main Branch 383 Shoshone Street N. Twin Falls, ID 83301

First Federal Bank - Blue Lakes Branch 886 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301

First Federal Bank - Cheney Branch 476 Cheney Dr. W., Suite 120 Twin Falls, ID 83301

First Federal Bank - Eastland Branch 148 Eastland Dr. Twin Falls, ID 83301

First Federal Bank - Falls W Branch 110 Falls Ave. Twin Falls, ID 83301

First Federal Bank - Buhl Branch 123 Broadway Ave. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301

First Federal Bank - Jerome Branch 1515 S. Lincoln Jerome, ID 83338

First Federal Bank - Rupert Branch 701 Seventh St. Rupert, ID 83350

First Federal Bank - Burley Branch 1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

First Federal Bank - Overland Branch 2059 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

First Federal Bank - Kimberly Branch 22349 Kimberly Rd. Kimberly, ID 83341

First Federal Bank - ServPro Branch 1561 Eldridge Ave. Twin Falls, ID 83301

In the Wood River Valley, donations can be dropped of at the Wood River YMCA 101 Saddle Road Ketchum, ID 83340

