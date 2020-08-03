Advertisement

College of Southern Idaho offers easy enrollment for fall semester

Instant Enrollment Day
A statue of an eagle on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho
(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Classes at the College of Southern Idaho are going to be getting started in just a few weeks and the college is ensuring anyone who wants to enroll will be able to in an instant.

Every Thursday until classes start, CSI will be hosting their Instant Enrollment Day. During these enrollment days, anyone looking enroll anyone can apply for admission, talk to an adviser about classes and what careers are available after college, get registered for fall classes, get a schedule and make a plans for payment, all in one stop. Their hours are even extended for those who cannot make it in during regular business hours.

“Our offices are generally open 8 to 5, Monday through Friday and we are fully open,” said Michelle McFarlane, registrar for CSI. “But we’re staying open on that Thursday evening to capture people that may not be able to come in during regular business hours.”

Classes for the fall semester are scheduled to be held on campus with social distancing, and they are also offering online options, both online classes and online mediated classes, which allows for live instruction over Zoom.

Anyone looking to enroll will need a photo ID and it is recommended to wear a mask. Instant Enrollment Days will be held Aug. 6, 13 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The final day for registration is Aug. 26 and classes for the fall semester start Aug. 24. More details on Instant Enrollment Day can be found on CSI’s website.

