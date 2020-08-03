Drops fire now contained

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Crews are continuing to work their way around the Drops Fire north of Shoshone.

Full containment of the fire was reached Sunday at 4 p.m, with control being estimated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue, and the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public to do their part to prevent human caused wildfires.

Don’t let your summer go up in smoke. Check your chains on your trailer before you go. One spark from a dragging chain can start multiple roadside fires. Before you leave, drown your fire with water, stir the coals, add more water, and stir. Feel the coals to be sure your fire is cold. Pack in, Pack out. Make sure you take your trash out with you or use provided trash receptacles. Avoid target shooting when it is hot, dry and windy.

