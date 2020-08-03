Drops fire now contained
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:36 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Crews are continuing to work their way around the Drops Fire north of Shoshone.
Full containment of the fire was reached Sunday at 4 p.m, with control being estimated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue, and the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public to do their part to prevent human caused wildfires.
|Don’t let your summer go up in smoke.
|Check your chains on your trailer before you go. One spark from a dragging chain can start multiple roadside fires.
|Before you leave, drown your fire with water, stir the coals, add more water, and stir. Feel the coals to be sure your fire is cold.
|Pack in, Pack out. Make sure you take your trash out with you or use provided trash receptacles.
|Avoid target shooting when it is hot, dry and windy.
KMVT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
