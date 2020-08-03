Idaho suspect in pursuit, shootout appears in court

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A former participant in an armed occupation in 2016 at an Oregon wildlife refuge appeared in court this week.

He had been arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer during a shootout in northern Idaho earlier this month.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson appeared at his initial hearing online from the New Perce County Jail on Wednesday.

The shootout occurred after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation.

Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was injured. No officers were injured. He faces a maximum 25 years in prison if convicted.

