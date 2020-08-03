McBride, Robert Archie

TWIN FALLS—Robert Archie (Bobby) McBride, age 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on July 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with his loving wife by his side.

Bobby was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 4, 1945 to John L. & Opal McBride. He is survived by 4 brothers, John, Earl, Charlie & Tip and 7 sisters, Esther, Verle, Billie, Casey, Alice, Jeanie & Sue, all of whom have stayed in close contact. Bobby loved all of his brothers & sisters very much!

He attended Twin Falls High School until 1962, then enlisted in the Army. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division attached to the artillery. He served from October 1962 to October 1965 when he was honorably discharged at the rank of Private First Class. During his enlistment he had earned the Parachutist Badge and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

Bobby loved being a musician, playing guitar from as young as 7 years old and played music on stage with his brother Tip for many years as the “McBride Brothers”. He also worked for the Sugar Factory and retired after 33 years.

Bobby met the love of his life, Rose, in 1965. They were married in 1968 and had two daughters, Sebrina (J.D.) Messner and Roxanna (Mark) Knight. He loved his wife and girls with all his heart. He always did extra to make sure that every holiday was the best! He really enjoyed teasing people and always thought that they should enjoy it as much as him. He loved to laugh and wanted everyone to be happy. He always greeted his family and close friends with a hug and a kiss, and when they were leaving, he would say “I love you”. Bobby also had an overwhelming love for all of his grandchildren, Thayne (Miranda) Messner, Raquel May, Cameron Messner, Austin Knight, Alaina Knight and Alan Knight and his great-grandchildren Boon & Charlotte Messner and Xavier May. He always made time to be with them and made sure each of them knew they were his favorite.

Bobby is survived by his wife Rose; 2 daughters; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers & 7 sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Cecil Ray.

A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at Twin Falls Reformed Church 1631 Grandview Dr. North., Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. and will be accompanied by military honors.