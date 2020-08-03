Advertisement

New car wash now open in Twin Falls

Twin Falls residents now have another choice when it comes to getting the car cleaned.
Twin Falls residents now have another choice when it comes to getting the car cleaned.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:37 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Twin Falls residents now have another choice when it comes to getting the car cleaned.

Tommy’s express car wash has been open on Washington Street and Cheney drive for since Thursday. KMVT spoke with the franchise owners who tells us this has been a dream of theirs for several years

“Amazing and exhausting. It took a village, but we did it,” said franchise owner Carolen Vanderpoul

In their first two days of being open they washed 2,500 cars and they chose a to do a soft opening in an effort to work out some of the kinks in their first few days.

“Great crew, it was fun to see everybody in town, tons of people in that we knew, so it was a great two days,” Vanderpoul said.

They tell us they chose Twin Falls due to its growing economy and great family community. Also mentioning their excitement to be able to give back to the Twin Falls community, and hope to support local charities. Luckily construction never slowed down in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and everything operated smoothly.

“We hope that everybody in the community will come on down, try us out, it’s a great experience and we are excited to give back to the community,” Vanderpoul said.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. till 9 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 8 a.m, till 8 p,m.

