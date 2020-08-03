Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, August 03, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the southeastern part of Blaine County, the eastern part of Jerome County, the eastern part of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from noon to 9pm today. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that we are going to have today, any fires that do start are going to be able to spread rather quickly.

As a cold front works its way through our area this morning, there are going to be some clouds around and there are going to be a couple isolated rain showers around as well, mainly in the Wood River Valley. By about 10am though, most of this cloud cover and precipitation is going to be out of our area, and then we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions for the rest of the day. It is also going to be hot again today, although it is going to be cooler than it has been the past several days, as highs are only going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. The big story today though is going to be the wind as we are going to have breezy to windy conditions throughout the day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph in the Wood River Valley and between 15 and 30 mph in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to be sunny and dry in all locations as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a little cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as an upper level trough slowly works its way through our area. It is also going to be pretty hot again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, but the temperatures are going to cool down some as we head into Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Saturday and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be near to slightly below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (MONDAY, AUGUST 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A couple stray rain showers are possible before 9am. Windy and not as hot. Winds: West 15-30 mph. High: 92

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A few isolated rain showers are possible before 10am. Breezy and not as hot. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. High: 90

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, AUGUST 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy and a little cooler. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. Winds: Light and variable during the morning, then WSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 86

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 53

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 95 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 55

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. High: 90 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 53

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler. High: 84 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 82 Low: 50

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little warmer. High: 88 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 83 Low: 52

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 83

