Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Garrett Hottle - Weekend Update

Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020

Today, high temperatures were cooler by about a degree, which is saying much, considering we’ve been in the upper 90s across the viewing the area this weekend. We’ll have partly cloudy skies across the area overnight with low temperatures in the 60s.

Some good news going into the workweek is we will kick our current heat advisory tonight, except we’re going to be replacing it with a Red Flag Warning for mainly the Eastern Magic Valley for Monday. We’ll see cooler temps tomorrow, but it will still be generally hot, with high temperatures expected to be in the low 90s in the Magic and upper 80s in the Wood River Valley. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10-20 mph and gust as high as 30 mph are possible across the viewing area in the afternoon. There’s also a slight chance for some rain shower and thunderstorm activity Monday afternoon and evening, but that looks confined to Eastern Mountains.

Tuesday temperatures will be cooler by about 5 degrees, but the breezy and gusty winds will stick around through the evening. On Wednesday, our high temperature will rebound, and we should start to see average values as we head towards the weekend. At the moment, it looks by this time we’ll begin to see a chance of precipitation build, with the threat of rain shower and thunderstorm activity in the mountains for Wednesday afternoon.

MONDAY (August 3rd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies and breezy. High: 94. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies and breezy. High: 89. Low: 55.

TUESDAY (August 4th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies, breezy and not as warm. High: 88. Low: 57.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies, not as warm and a little bit breezy. High: 84. Low: 52

WEDNESDAY (August 5th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 90. Low: 60.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 85. Low: 54.

THURSDAY (August 6th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 94. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 87. Low: 87.

FRIDAY (August 7th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 92.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 87.

