Advertisement

Status conference delayed for Twin Falls woman charged in infant murder case

A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20 month old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.
A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20 month old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20-month-old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.

In October of 2017, Amanda Dunlap was charged with the murder of her daughter Lyryk Altom, along with eight felony injury to a child charges and one misdemeanor charge.

On Monday, Dunlap was set to appear in court via a Zoom meeting for her status conference. Dunlap was not present and her defense attorney appeared on her behalf. Her continued status conference is rescheduled for Dec. 7.

Dunlap cannot go to trial until her ex-boyfriend receives his full re-trial which is scheduled for November. Dunlap’s ex-Boyfriend Joshua Molina was also accused of the murder of Lyryk Altom, and was on trial in February of this year. The trial resulted in a hung jury, and the Twin Falls County prosecutor is no pursing a re-trial.

Previous stories relating to this case
Court sets second trial for Twin Falls man charged in infant death
UPDATE: Forensic pathologist testifies in Infant murder case
Jury selected for first degree infant murder case
Preliminary hearing delayed for Twin Falls mom facing murder charges
Man faces murder charges in relation to infant death in Twin Falls

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way to raffle off a piece of land in Buhl

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Two years ago, a piece of land in Buhl, Idaho was donated to United Way of South Central Idaho and now, that lot of land could be yours.

News

Chad Daybell appears in court for preliminary hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Chad Daybell, the step-father of two missing Rexburg children who were found buried in his backyard, is in court for his preliminary hearing.

News

Part 1 — Chad Daybell's Aug. 3 preliminary hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Prosecutors on Monday plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho, offering potential new details in an investigation with ties to doomsday beliefs and other mysterious deaths that captivated worldwide attention. The preliminary hearing will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Drops fire now contained, controlled estimated on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Crews are continuing to work their way around the Drops Fire north of Shoshone. Full containment of the fire was reached Sunday at 4 p.m, with control being estimated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue, and the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public to do their part to prevent human caused wildfires.

News

Tourists rescued from Shoshone Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to stay away from Shoshsone Falls after a group of tourist needed rescuing.

News

College of Southern Idaho offers easy enrollment for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe and Vanessa Grieve
Classes at the College of Southern Idaho are going to be getting started in just a few weeks and the college is ensuring anyone who wants to enroll will be able to in an instant with their Instant Enrollment Days.

News

Rexburg police detectives questioned during Chad Daybell preliminary hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Chad Daybell, the step-father of two missing Rexburg children who were found buried in his backyard, is in court for his preliminary hearing.

News

Supreme Court halts Idaho online signatures for initiative

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S Supreme Court has ruled that an Idaho group must stop collecting online signatures for an education funding initiative for the November ballot.

News

Idaho suspect in pursuit, shootout appears in court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former participant in an armed occupation in 2016 at an Oregon wildlife refuge appeared in court this week.