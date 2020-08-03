Status conference delayed for Twin Falls woman charged in infant murder case

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20-month-old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.

In October of 2017, Amanda Dunlap was charged with the murder of her daughter Lyryk Altom, along with eight felony injury to a child charges and one misdemeanor charge.

On Monday, Dunlap was set to appear in court via a Zoom meeting for her status conference. Dunlap was not present and her defense attorney appeared on her behalf. Her continued status conference is rescheduled for Dec. 7.

Dunlap cannot go to trial until her ex-boyfriend receives his full re-trial which is scheduled for November. Dunlap’s ex-Boyfriend Joshua Molina was also accused of the murder of Lyryk Altom, and was on trial in February of this year. The trial resulted in a hung jury, and the Twin Falls County prosecutor is no pursing a re-trial.

