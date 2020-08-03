Advertisement

United Way to raffle off a piece of land in Buhl

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two years ago, a piece of land in Buhl, Idaho was donated to United Way of South Central Idaho and now, that lot of land could be yours.

The land is in the Kanaka Rapids subdivisions in Buhl. It is a 1/2 acre lot with a view of the canyon and geothermal water.

Each $25 entry will get you five tickets into the raffle.

The raffle is going on until February 11th, when a winner will be chosen.

All of the proceeds will go towards the United Way and help the community.

“United Way of South Central Idaho serves 11 counties and Jackpot, so in perspective it goes from Mountain Home to American Falls to Stanley and we include Jackpot in our circle of influence,” said Sonya Haines, the Resource Development Director. “It’s 47 schools, it is 9 food pantries, not including all the little pantries that are not always on the map and are out there we serve so many organizations like the Valley House, Voices Against Violence.”

To enter, text “alotofdreams” to 555888 or visit United Way at their website.

