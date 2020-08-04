Advertisement

1909 International AutoBuggie to be shown in Hagerman Car Show

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 4, 2020
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Loyal Cooper who lives in Kimberly loves to restore and work on old fashioned cars.

One of his cars is the first car to ever drive through Hagerman in 1909.

He bought the 1909 International Auto Buggie in 1973 from Harold Soper.

Many people have seen his car in parades and car shows throughout the Magic Valley, and now, he will be bringing the first car to drive through Hagerman to the Hagerman Car Show which is on September 19th.

“He is excited to bring the car back to where it came from. well i like to take a little bit of history back to Hagerman if I can, and I think the people will like to see it,” said Loyal Cooper

He says he completely restored the car, and has spent more hours than he can count working on it.

