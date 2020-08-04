Apartment fire displaces four Twin Falls families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An apartment fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon has displaced four Twin Falls families.

Fire officials said no one was hurt or injured and neighbors were evacuated in one of the apartment buildings. As of Tuesday afternoon, one pet cat was missing.

The Twin Falls Fire Department were called before 1 p.m. to an apartment fire the Twin Falls Garden Apartments on Lois Street in southern Twin Falls.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Calls were placed with Red Cross to assist the families.

Rock Creek Fire Protection District and Jerome Fire Department were called to assist.

