Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:13 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

News

Magic Valley Cinema sets reopening date for Aug. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twin Falls’ Magic Valley Cinema, located at the Magic Valley Mall is slated to reopen Aug. 21. The cinema will initially open at reduced operating hours and staggered showtimes to ensure physical distancing, according to a press release from Cinema West Executive Director James Howard. Auditoriums will also, have limited capacities (50% occupancy) under local ordinances, and two seats adjacent to a guest seat selection will be blocked to ensure 6-foot distancing.

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

Latest News

National

COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
"Far apart." That's how close Democrats and Republicans say they are on agreeing to another pandemic stimulus package as COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.

Education

Twin Falls School District adapting to demand for distance learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Twin Falls School District is asking parents committed to distance learning to sign up on their website by Aug. 5.

News

Work progresses at The Hunger Coalition’s Community Food Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They want the community to be involved in the process, which is why they are renovating a building across the street to be their new Community Food Center.

News

The Hunger Coalition proceeds with construction

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Hunger Coalition proceeds with construction

Education

Twin Falls School District adapts to demand for distance learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Twin Falls School District is adapting to unanticipated demand for distance learning, by adding additional online learning options for K-6 students. The home school program Venture Upward which allows for distanced learning for students K-8 generally has about 50 and 60 kids, has reached capacity.

News

Status conference delayed for Twin Falls woman charged in infant murder case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20 month old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.