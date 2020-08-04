Concealed carry classes see increased interest

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increase in gun and ammo sales, and now first time gun owners are seeking out training.

As we reported in March, guns and ammo have been flying off the shelves this year. Snake River concealment, offers firearm training as well as their popular classes for the Idaho Enhanced Concealed Carry Licenses. They told us the need for their services are seeing a steady increase, and the amount of students they are getting in each class has is some cases doubled.

“I would say the majority of them are just doing it because they want to protect themselves,” Said co-Owner of Snake River Concealment Miguel Noriega.

They attribute this increase to two things. The fact that this it is an election year, and the uncertainty the pandemic has created.

“Anytime you start talking about gun control, confiscation, people tend to buy more and become more involved in the 2A (second amendment) community,” Noriega said. “We don’t know what is going to happen in the next couple of months, we don’t know if this pandemic is going to get worse, we just don’t know.” Snake River Concealment offers various types of classes all year long for any type of gun owner.

Snake River Concealment

“We get people who have told me themselves they are anti-2A. I had a woman who specifically told me to my face that she was anti-2A but because of circumstances she is now a second amendment supporter and is now looking to train and verse herself in firearms,” Said Noriega.

