Advertisement

Concealed carry classes see increased interest

By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increase in gun and ammo sales, and now first time gun owners are seeking out training.

As we reported in March, guns and ammo have been flying off the shelves this year. Snake River concealment, offers firearm training as well as their popular classes for the Idaho Enhanced Concealed Carry Licenses. They told us the need for their services are seeing a steady increase, and the amount of students they are getting in each class has is some cases doubled.

“I would say the majority of them are just doing it because they want to protect themselves,” Said co-Owner of Snake River Concealment Miguel Noriega.

They attribute this increase to two things. The fact that this it is an election year, and the uncertainty the pandemic has created.

“Anytime you start talking about gun control, confiscation, people tend to buy more and become more involved in the 2A (second amendment) community,” Noriega said. “We don’t know what is going to happen in the next couple of months, we don’t know if this pandemic is going to get worse, we just don’t know.” Snake River Concealment offers various types of classes all year long for any type of gun owner.

You can get in contact with Snake River Concealment at their Facebook page.

“We get people who have told me themselves they are anti-2A. I had a woman who specifically told me to my face that she was anti-2A but because of circumstances she is now a second amendment supporter and is now looking to train and verse herself in firearms,” Said Noriega.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Summer heat can cause illnesses for people working outside

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion can be common problems for people who work outside.

News

The Idaho Education Association suggests Idaho schools in COVID-19 hot spots should be taught online

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Idaho Education Association suggests Idaho schools in COVID-19 hot spots should be taught online to start the school year. Idaho is identified as a COVID-19 red zone

News

Heat can cause illnesses in those who work outside

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Heat can cause illnesses in those who work outside

News

Record spending expected for 20202-2021 back to school shopping

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The National Retail Federation (NRF) is predicts record high amounts for back to school shopping spending this year. According to the NRF’s 2020 Back-to-School Spending Survey, conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics, parents with children in grades (K-12) plan to spend an average of $789.49 per family, a record high amount, and a more than $90 increase from 2019.

News

Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time. Nationwide demand is highest since pandemic started

Latest News

News

1909 International AutoBuggie to be shown in Hagerman Car Show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Many people have seen his car in parades and car shows throughout the Magic Valley, and now, he will be bringing the first car to drive through Hagerman to the Hagerman Car Show which is on September 19th.

News

Concealed carry classes see increased interest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increase in gun and ammo sales, and now first time gun owners are seeking out training.

News

Status conference delayed for Twin Falls woman charged in infant murder case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20-month-old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.

News

Judge upholds felony charges against step-father of Rexburg children found buried on property

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
An Idaho judge upheld felony charges against a man whose step-children were found buried in his backyard in June.

News

Lanes across Hansen Bridge reopen following crash State Highway 50

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho State Police is investigating a crash along State Highway 50 that is blocking all lanes of traffic at the Hansen Bridge.