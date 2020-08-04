Crash blocks lanes on State Highway 50 near Hansen Bridge on
Traffic is not able to cross the bridge
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash along State Highway 50 that is blocking all lanes of traffic at the Hansen Bridge.
ISP sent out a news release at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday notifying drivers traffic will not be able to cross the bridge.
KMVT will add more information when it becomes available.
