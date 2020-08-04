Advertisement

Crash blocks lanes on State Highway 50 near Hansen Bridge on

Traffic is not able to cross the bridge
KMVT File image of the Hansen Bridge. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon along State Highway 50 that is blocking all lanes of traffic at the Hansen Bridge.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash along State Highway 50 that is blocking all lanes of traffic at the Hansen Bridge.

ISP sent out a news release at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday notifying drivers traffic will not be able to cross the bridge.

KMVT will add more information when it becomes available.

