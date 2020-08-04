Crash blocks lanes on State Highway 50 near Hansen Bridge on

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash along State Highway 50 that is blocking all lanes of traffic at the Hansen Bridge.

ISP sent out a news release at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday notifying drivers traffic will not be able to cross the bridge.

KMVT will add more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.