High school volleyball set to start practices August 10th in Idaho

Labeled as a moderate risk sport by the IHSAA
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - High school volleyball, like all other fall sports, is set to start August 10th.

“These kids need to be playing, they really do, we want to do whatever we can do to do that safely,” Lighthouse Christian School Volleyball Head Coach Tobie Helman said.” I feel for their mental health and their physical health, kids need to be back in the gym and kids need to be playing.”

Volleyball is listed as a moderate risk sport on the Idaho High School Activities Association website. The National Federation of State High School Associations recommends no handshakes between teams, no changing sides after sets, and social distancing when possible for volleyball.

“What about can the girls cheer? Can they touch each other? Some of the things that make volleyball great are in question. I think that is the hardest part,” Helman said.

The season is on right now. What may happen when school starts, is uncertain.

“We always preach to the kids that we worry about the things we can control and the things we can’t control, we can’t be consumed with that,” Gooding High School Volleyball Head Coach Trica Adkinson said.

Seniors, especially, are in a tough situation.

“It’s really important as coaches that we are doing our best job to make sure that we set them up for success in that. And that we are asking them to just play every day the way that it is their last,” Twin Falls High School Volleyball Head Coach Andria Harshman said. “It’s kind of like every day is senior day, and that is practice included.”

For Harshman and her twin falls players, the season can’t come soon enough.

“I think they are okay with August 10th, 6 a.m. tryout,” Harshman said. They are okay with that time right now. They are like coach, ‘5 a.m., let’s go.‘”

