McMurray, Sally Matthews

Aug. 1, 2020, age 80
Sally Matthews McMurray, an 80-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.
Sally Matthews McMurray, an 80-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
OAKLEY—Sally Matthews McMurray, an 80-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.

Sally was born November 12, 1939, in Oakley, Idaho, the first of seven children born to Ennis Bates Matthews and Mabel Sutton Matthews. She married her sweetheart, Norman Eugene McMurray, June 30, 1956, and they yearned for the sunshine and beaches, so off they went to Southern California where they lived for 40 years. There they raised two daughters, Leesa and Heather, and over the years their family multiplied with nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Sally learned about hard work at an early age through milking the cows and being a farm girl, but this was not the life for her. Sally had a thirst for education and knowledge and put her efforts there, working her way up the ranks to Business Office Manager for large hospital corporations in California and Utah. Soon Oakley beckoned to them, so Sally and Norm purchased the W. R. Lee home in the 1990s and it affectionately became known as “The Rock House.”  Sally had an eye for decorating and remodeling and she created a beautiful, safe haven for her and Norm and their family. The Rock House was the place to be, where there was always an abundance of love, laughter, and parties, and where marvelous memories were made.

Sally served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where music and working with the youth were among her favorites. She and Norm were sealed with their family in the Los Angeles California Temple on June 16, 1989. Sally enjoyed many hobbies such as handiwork, reading and puzzles, and she had a great love for music. But her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren, and her biggest delight was when they came to visit.

Sally is survived by her children, Leesa Heredia (David), and Heather Clark (Ron); nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.  She is also survived by her siblings, Deanne Manning, Mary Behunin (Darrel), Tina Searle (Brent), Mabel Queen (Marshall), and Scott Matthews; and brother-in-law, Doug Hall (Kathy); as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; a sister, Karen Hall; and a brother-in-law, Robert Manning.

The world will not be quite the same without Sally’s smile, laughter, and inviting warmth, but we know she is happy to be reunited with her sweetheart, Norman.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery.

Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at a Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast that will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Those attending the services at the Church or at the funeral home will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.  If one feels uncomfortable in wearing a mask, simply remember Sally in your thoughts and our family in your prayers and enjoy the comfort of being in your own home where you can participate via the live webcast of the service.

