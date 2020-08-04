Advertisement

NCAA to address transgender student-athlete policy

The Board of Governors expected to address Idaho's law
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KMVT/KSVT) - A call to boycott NCAA championships in Idaho will be a point of interest Tuesday during the association’s meeting.

The board is expected to take the matter up in a meeting that has major implications on this issue, but college sports as a whole.

Back in June, the ACLU and Athlete Ally pleaded the NCAA to move all championship events in 2021 and beyond, out of Idaho. This would include the first and second round of the Division I men’s basketball championships.

But last week more than 300 current and former collegiate, Olympic and professional athletes sent a letter to the NCAA, urging the organization to reject the call to boycott the Gem State.

We hear from an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom who represents the two Idaho State University athletes looking to intervene in the lawsuit, Hecox vs. Idaho and defend House Bill 500.

“A couple of Title IX pioneers actually signed onto this letter, including Donna de Varona as well as tennis legend Martina Navratilova, so a wide variety again professional, Olympic and NCAA athletes signed onto this letter to the NCAA,” explained legal counsel Christiana Holcomb.

In regards to the lawsuit, we’re still waiting on the judge’s written decision, which is due by or before August 10, the first date of official practices for fall sports.

