Polling places need workers ahead of elections

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - County clerks offices around Idaho have been preparing for general election Aug. 25 and the presidential election Nov. 3.

One of the concerns about election this year is safety of voters and poll workers and ensuring they are safe by using masks and are able to practice social distancing for both the August and November elections. One of the biggest hurdles for this year’s election is ensuring that the normal polling places, often churches, will be open and ensuring there will be enough poll workers.

“The plan right now is the use our regular polling places,” said Kristina Glascock, Clerk of the District Court in Twin Falls County. “And hopefully be able to staff all of them. And if it comes right down to it and we don’t have enough poll workers then we will have to make some changes in polling places, potentially if they’re not available or if we can’t staff them.”

She added they are also reaching out to schools to ask if they will be open, and if so, the county is asking if they could be used as polling places if some of their regular churches cannot be used.

Glascock mentioned they have the Twin Falls County Fairground merchant buildings they could use if it comes down to it.

People can sign up to become a poll worker and get more information about the election on the Twin Falls County website.

