Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Tuesday, August 04, 2020

It is going to be sunny and warm today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to start off sunny and dry, but as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as an upper level trough begins to approach our area. It is also going to be hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday and Friday as this upper level trough slowly works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Saturday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (TUESDAY, AUGUST 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Not as warm. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 86

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny during the morning, then partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny during the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NE 3-8 mph during the morning, then SSW 5-10 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 89

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mild. Winds: North to SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 57

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. High: 90 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 53

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Cooler and a little breezy. High: 84 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 82 Low: 50

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 89 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 52

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 90 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 85 Low: 53

MONDAY, AUGUST 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Warm. High: 87

