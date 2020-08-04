Advertisement

Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb.

Trump was asked why he called it an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. He told reporters at the White House: “It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not a — some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was a attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

Trump offered condolences to the victims and said the United States stood ready to assist Lebanon. “It looks like a terrible attack,” he said.

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but initial reports suggested a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port. Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was ammonium nitrate.

Witnesses reported seeing a strange, orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

—-

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Summer heat can cause illnesses for people working outside

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion can be common problems for people who work outside.

National

President Trump discusses mail-in voting

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The astronauts on SpaceX's first crew flight say their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

News

The Idaho Education Association suggests Idaho schools in COVID-19 hot spots should be taught online

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Idaho Education Association suggests Idaho schools in COVID-19 hot spots should be taught online to start the school year. Idaho is identified as a COVID-19 red zone

News

Heat can cause illnesses in those who work outside

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Heat can cause illnesses in those who work outside

Latest News

News

Record spending expected for 20202-2021 back to school shopping

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The National Retail Federation (NRF) is predicts record high amounts for back to school shopping spending this year. According to the NRF’s 2020 Back-to-School Spending Survey, conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics, parents with children in grades (K-12) plan to spend an average of $789.49 per family, a record high amount, and a more than $90 increase from 2019.

News

Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time. Nationwide demand is highest since pandemic started

National

President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

News

1909 International AutoBuggie to be shown in Hagerman Car Show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Many people have seen his car in parades and car shows throughout the Magic Valley, and now, he will be bringing the first car to drive through Hagerman to the Hagerman Car Show which is on September 19th.

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

News

Concealed carry classes see increased interest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increase in gun and ammo sales, and now first time gun owners are seeking out training.