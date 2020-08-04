Advertisement

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Space Camp isn't going away
By Jonathan Grass
Aug. 4, 2020
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A $250,000 donation from Science Applications International Corporation has pushed the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s “Save Space Camp” campaign over its initial goal just one week after the effort launched.

The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

“For more than 50 years, SAIC employees have proudly called Huntsville home, and we stand strong in support of this community. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is facing an unprecedented challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact beloved institutions across America, and we are honored to have the opportunity to help,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “By ensuring that the USSRC continues to operate during these extraordinary times and encouraging others to contribute, we can secure our nation’s STEM leadership far into the future.”

“This monetary support from SAIC is monumental,” said USSRC CEO and Executive Director Louie Ramirez. “Not only have they pushed us over the top of our initial campaign goal, but SAIC once again proves to be a major supporter of the Rocket Center. They have long provided us with vital IT infrastructure support and provided expert advice on improving the center’s wireless network. With this gift, the company is helping us sustain our museum operations in the coming months and enabling us to bring back Space Camp strong in the spring. They are true community partners.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the Rocket Center, which closed March 13, 2020, in keeping with state health orders intended to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. The museum reopened in late May, but with far fewer than normal visitors. Space Camp did not reopen until June 28, and then with only 20 percent of its usual attendance. With limited admission from international students and school groups this fall and winter, Space Camp will again close for weeklong camp programs in September.

The Space & Rocket Center is continuing to ask for support for the campaign. For more information and to make a donation, visit savespacecamp.com.

The Rocket Center closed on March 13 due to the pandemic and state health orders. The museum reopened in late May, but with far fewer than normal visitors.

Space Camp did not reopen until June 28. USSRC officials said they had only 20 percent of the usual attendance.

Spokeswoman Pat Ammons said these ongoing challenges have resulted in a two-thirds loss of revenue.

In May, the Rocket Center laid off a third of its full-time employees and was unable to employ an additional 700 part-time employees who typically work in all areas of Space Camp and the museum.

The majority of the remaining full-time employees have been furloughed since April.

