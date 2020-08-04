Advertisement

Work progresses at The Hunger Coalition’s Community Food Center

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue has seen an increase in people needing food since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hunger Coalition saw more people in the month of April than they did all of 2019.

“It was certainly pretty alarming, it certainly proved how vulnerable our community already was, we had talked about how 1 in 3 people before the crisis were food insecure or one crisis away, and now we are seeing that crisis and it is sending so many more people to our lines,” said Kristin McMahon, the Communications and Development Supervisor.

They want the community to be involved in the process, which is why they are renovating a building across the street to be their new Community Food Center.

“We are building a community kitchen in there, there is going to be community led meals, people can come together and have a lovely meal maybe through a cooking class led by your peers, people will be able to come and sit down for a nice home made meal,” said McMahon.

The goal for the new building is for the community to be more involved in the process, from farm to table.

“It will just be so cool, one minute you can be harvesting beets from the green house and then the next minute you can be slicing and dicing them with your community members and then enjoying them together,” said McMahon.

Construction started on schedule and on budget, and they hope to open the Community Food Center in the beginning of 2021.

“It’s going to be a place for everyone, no matter what your passion is, we will be here to share good meals together,” said McMahon.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Twin Falls School District adapts to demand for distance learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Twin Falls School District is asking parents committed to distance learning to sign up on their website by Aug. 5.

News

The Hunger Coalition proceeds with construction

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Hunger Coalition proceeds with construction

Education

Twin Falls School District adapts to demand for distance learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Twin Falls School District is adapting to unanticipated demand for distance learning, by adding additional online learning options for K-6 students. The home school program Venture Upward which allows for distanced learning for students K-8 generally has about 50 and 60 kids, has reached capacity.

News

Status conference delayed for Twin Falls woman charged in infant murder case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20 month old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.

Latest News

News

United Way to raffle off a piece of land in Buhl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Two years ago, a piece of land in Buhl, Idaho was donated to United Way of South Central Idaho and now, that lot of land could be yours.

News

Chad Daybell appears in court for preliminary hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Chad Daybell, the step-father of two missing Rexburg children who were found buried in his backyard, is in court for his preliminary hearing.

News

Part 1 — Chad Daybell's Aug. 3 preliminary hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Prosecutors on Monday plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho, offering potential new details in an investigation with ties to doomsday beliefs and other mysterious deaths that captivated worldwide attention. The preliminary hearing will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Drops fire now contained, controlled estimated on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Crews are continuing to work their way around the Drops Fire north of Shoshone. Full containment of the fire was reached Sunday at 4 p.m, with control being estimated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue, and the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public to do their part to prevent human caused wildfires.

News

Tourists rescued from Shoshone Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to stay away from Shoshsone Falls after a group of tourist needed rescuing.