100 degree extreme sport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Sunday was scorcher in Twin Falls, and some people stayed inside to stay cool, while others headed to the links for a game of golf.

The temperature hit the century mark in by the afternoon, and golfers had sweat pouring down their faces and sweat stains on their shirts, before they even tee’d off the first hole at Twin Falls Golf Course on Sunday.

“I do play golf, and I probably wouldn’t be playing golf in this weather,” said Avery Schutte, Twin Falls golf course attendant.

Shutte said the weather was also definitely having an impact on tee times on Sunday.

“It definitely slows down. We definitely get a lot of tee times in the morning,” said Schutte.

But many golfers we talked to said when the weather is hot the key is to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen - -

“I have sunscreen on the top of my head so I am good with the sun,” said Twin Falls golfer Jeff Newman, with a smile on his face.

- - and always use a cart.

“Walking on a Sunday is a sin. Everybody that golfs on Sunday should be in a cart,” said Ivan Smith Twin Falls golfer.

Smith, who golfs every Sunday, and sees it as a weekly ritual regardless of the conditions, said that when it's a scorcher outside every hole is a tough one.

“One through eighteen. . . you pick which one is the hardest,” said Smith with a chuckle and smile on his face.

Newman said others just give up and head for the clubhouse with red faces and sit down and relax for a cold one.

“Yeah, after nine holes it’s like we can’t do it anymore,” said Newman.

However, as Tom Hanks said in the movie A League of their Own - -

"There is no crying in baseball".

Smith said there's no crying in golf when the weather is hot . . .even when it's 100 degrees outside.

“Its hot. You knew what it was going to be when you signed up for it,” said Smith.

