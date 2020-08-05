Advertisement

COVID-19 continues to impact entertainment industry in the Magic Valley

By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -As the majority of Idaho has been able to reopen, theaters in the Magic Valley are still dealing with the large-scale effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KMVT spoke with a pair of theater managers.

After closing in March in response to the COVID-19 health threat, the Orpheum Theater in Twin Falls began some renovations. It was hoping to be able to open its doors again in the first week of August, but now, due to delays the theater will have to continue its remodel.

“There is still a lot that is going on in dealing with COVID-19 and so because of that we are still in this position,” said Orpheum Theater manager Jared Johnson.

The theater is using this time to get even more things done including updating the marquee and exposing the historic archway.

“We’re still here,” Johnson said. “We are just putting on our make-up and getting ready to go on stage again.”

The Orpheum Theater plans to open as soon as they can. In Burley, the Century Cinema 5 has been re-opened since June, but with a lack of new movies coming out they have had to make some adjustments.

“We just don’t have a choice,” said Bob Harris with the Century Cinema 5. “You know, there is just not anything for us to do. We are just relying on somebody else to get the product out, so it has been the biggest impact in the 100 years we have been in business.”

Now they are only showing classic and older movies, and charging a minimum price and not making much of a profit.

“You really are not making any money whatsoever,” Harris said. “We are just trying to stay open, just trying to give our employees some paychecks as much as we can.”

Regardless, both the Orpheum Theater and the Century Cinema 5 want to provide an escape for Magic Valley in these uncertain times.

