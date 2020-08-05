Advertisement

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are seeking to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying Wednesday that company managers pressured employees who were designated to perform safety-related work at a South Carolina plant.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that for nearly two years Boeing made employees doing safety checks report to managers who weren't in position to oversee the work.

The FAA said in another instance earlier this year, Boeing pressured or interfered with employees who were doing a safety inspection of a Boeing 787-9 jetliner at the plant in North Charleston.

The allegations stem from Boeing's operation of a long-standing FAA program in which the agency relies on manufacturers' employees to carry out some safety-related tests and analysis. The approach has come under scrutiny in Congress since two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.

Some lawmakers say letting company employees do safety analysis amounts to self-regulation, and Congress is considering changes in the FAA’s use and oversight of those company employees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

Southern Idaho businesses and organizations host back-to-school supply drives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Southern Idaho businesses and organizations host back-to-school supply drives

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

Updated: 1 hours ago
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

News

A bat with rabies was found in Jerome

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
A Jerome man is warning others to be safe, after coming into contact with a bat that had rabies.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House (2)

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

News

Jerome man warning others to be safe after touching rabid bat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The other week during a bad storm, a bat fell out of a tree, and when his wife told him, he picked it up without thinking, in hopes of helping it.

National

Bank of America glitch; accounts show $0 balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The bank said it’s trying to address the problem as quickly as possible.