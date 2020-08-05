Football commissioner pushes for younger generation to get involved with officiating

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Local high school football games start August 28 and officials are very much needed for this season.

There are 75 active officials in District IV and 45 attended Monday night’s rules meeting at Canyon Ridge High School. Training will be provided over the next few weeks to get beginners and veterans accustomed to the rules and regulations of the 2020 season.

If you’re concerned with COVID-19 risks, officials are encouraged to wear face masks and use electronic whistles. During the coin toss, one captain from each team will come out onto the field and handshakes are forbidden.

Retention of officials has been steady, but commissioner Kenny Lively is looking to increase one demographic.

“Our official force is getting older...if the younger generation would get out and start working games, they would really enjoy it. I hear ‘I don’t know the rules', once they get out there, they say I wish I would have done this earlier,” Lively explained.

Lively told me there’s also a big need for volleyball officials.

He can be reached at (208) 731-8919.

