Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time

Nationwide demand is highest since pandemic started
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gas prices are rising across the gem state due to increased tourism, AAA Idaho says

AAA Idaho says the outdoors are especially attractive this summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back roads are busier than normal, and demand for fuel is higher than it has been since the pandemic started.

The average price of gallon of gas in Idaho sits at $2.42 per gallon. This is seven cents more than a month ago. AAA associates the increase in Idaho traffic with outdoor recreation possibilities and the state being in phase four of reopening.

“People are feeling very constricted in some of the other states, so places like Idaho become especially attractive right now,” said AAA Idaho Public and Government Affairs Director Matthew Conde.

Gas prices are still 48 cents less this year than they were a year ago at this time in Idaho. The national average right now, per gallon, is $2.18.

