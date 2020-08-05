Jerome man warning others to be safe after touching rabid bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Jerome man is warning others to be careful after handling a wild bat that later tested positive for rabies.

Aaron Berndt explains that the other week during a bad storm, a bat fell out of a tree, and when his wife told him, he picked it up without thinking in hopes of helping it.

They called Fish and Game to ask what to do, and Fish and Game asked if anyone had come into contact with it.

Since he did, the bat was sent to Fish and Game.

The animal tested positive for rabies, and Berndt received treatment.

He’s now reminding people to be safe.

“Don’t pick up bats,” he said. “If you see a bat on the ground, don’t be a dummy like me. Just leave it be, or, no, you know what they say, I looked it up afterwards, you get a stick, like a two foot long stick, and you put it on the end and let it hang and it might fly away. Or just walk away. But don’t let it crawl on your arms, don’t take it inside your kitchen.”

He also told KMVT that the first rabies shot he received hurt, but the following ones weren’t as bad.

