Man linked to Twin Falls murder arrested in Florida

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office has announced a suspect in a 2016 murder and robbery in Twin Falls was taken into custody in Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Denny Hornia, saying he was in custody and shared some details of how they caught him on its Facebook page.

The post reads: “Our Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) arrested the suspect in a 2016 robbery and murder case in Idaho. In collaboration with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota Police Department, Hornia was linked to the incident through DNA evidence. Through their joint investigation, FAU discovered he was living in Sarasota County for the past four years undetected. It’s thanks to the multi-agency coordination that Hornia is now behind bars awaiting extradition back to Idaho. Excellent work by all involved!”

There is no immediate word as to what case he’s a suspect in, but KMVT is working to get details.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.