Pickleball tournament to collect school supplies

The idea comes from two teachers, who started playing pickleball over spring break, and noticed several other teachers from surrounding districts playing as well.(Rachel Fabbi)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Pickleball enthusiasts are getting ready for a special tournament Saturday.

Instead of an entry fee, Saturday’s tournament will be collecting cleaning and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The idea comes from two Twin Falls School District teachers, who started playing pickleball over spring break, and noticed several other teachers from surrounding districts playing as well, explains Tana Schroeder, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and one of the tournaments organizers.

“It’s pretty clear that this year is going to be challenging for educators, and we’ve got to be able to clean a lot,” Schroeder said. “And so I think it’s good because a lot of times school supplies are short and not everyone is able to purchase their own, and so it’s a great way for the community to get involved and donate and to help out teachers.”

Schroeder also says it’s a great way to unite the teachers within the Magic Valley community, and the pickleball community, which has risen in popularity in the past couple of years.

The tournament is Saturday from 8 a.m. until about noon, at the pickleball courts at Frontier Park, by the Boys and Girls Club in Twin Falls.

Registration is closed, but Schroeder says people are more than welcome to stop by and watch, or just donate supplies.

“Cleaning supplies would be awesome, but I know that they’re hard to find and we don’t want to make it difficult for people, but those would be great,” Schroeder said. “Those disposable rags that you can throw away would be nice. And then like pencils, dry erase markers, those are the things that teachers run out of and then sometimes we end up having to purchase ourselves.”

