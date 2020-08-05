Advertisement

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

President Donald Trump will visit Ohio washing machine factory Thursday
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump hopes to scrub-out perceptions of a coronavirus' stain on the national economy with a trip to Ohio.

Thursday, President Trump is expected to announce new steps to bring off-shored jobs and tout his efforts to revitalize manufacturing at the Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

White House Economic advisor Peter Navarro argues a 2018 tax on Whirlpool’s overseas competition translated into better business for the company. He said Whirlpool is an example of the effectiveness of the President’s trade policies which he credits for creating half-a-million manufacturing jobs.

“The record is the record on this, said Navarro, “President Trump is the jobs president, I would argue the greatest jobs president in history. He’s the president who has the backs of American workers. The blue-collar workers who work with their hands.”

But, statewide, Ohio lost about 44,000 jobs in that sector over the last year, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) argues the president abandoned workers. “He came to Youngstown and he said don’t sell your homes, those jobs are coming back to Lordstown General Motors workers,” he said of the high-profile auto plant shutdown, “and then he didn’t lift a finger to help those jobs come back…. The president has been an abject failure in terms of manufacturing.”

Brown contends the Republican-backed tax cuts -- which the president signed into law in 2017 – encouraged companies to send more jobs overseas.

Across the country, manufacturing jobs rose steadily out of the Great Recession, plateauing before the pandemic and tanking in the midst of it. Early numbers do suggest those jobs are starting to tick back up again.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials explain safeguards in place to protect Idaho mail-in ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
KMVT found out what safeguards are in place if Idaho voters choose to request a mail-in ballot.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:54 PM MDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

County Races

Polling places need workers ahead of elections

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Clerks’ offices around Idaho have been preparing for general election Aug. 25 and the Presidential election Nov. 3.

News

Heyburn citizens continue campaign towards mayor recall

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:44 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The Heyburn Citizens Committee has gained enough signatures and are currently waiting for approval in order to have the potential to recall their city mayor come the November election, KMVT got reaction from both the committee and they city mayor.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:34 PM MDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Latest News

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:22 PM MDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

National Politics

Rep. Fulcher discusses the cancellation of salmon fishing along the Salmon River

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:16 PM MDT
|
By Jillian Angeline
Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) said the dwindling population of salmon returning to the Salmon River is devastating.

Politics

Twin Falls draft budget focuses on property tax relief

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:19 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
No cuts or layoffs in recommended budget

Politics

Jerome passes COVID-19 resolution, supporting face masks, health measures

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
In a 3 to 1 vote, the City Council voted in favor of supporting the South Central Health Districts Resolution No. 06-20 for stopping the spread of COVID-19.