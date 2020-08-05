Record spending expected for 2020-2021 back to school shopping

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The National Retail Federation (NRF) is predicts record high amounts for back to school shopping spending this year. According to the NRF’s 2020 Back-to-School Spending Survey, conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics, parents with children in grades (K-12) plan to spend an average of $789.49 per family, a record high amount, and a more than $90 increase from 2019.

“That’s probably right on point when you get the backpack and the binders.” Megan Burks says.

Burks has two daughters attending school in Kimberly. She expects school to start up on Aug. 28, and that they still have some back-to-school shopping.

"We've been to the store several times, and the girls see some supplies, and they want to get them. I'm like, well, let's wait another week, so we know what's going on."

Megan Burks has two children in grades (k-12). She talked with KMVT about her back to school shopping experience this year, and how it compares to 2019. (Garrett Hottle)

Uncertainty over whether the school year will be in person or online due to the coronavirus is playing a part today’s back to school spending habits. According to the survey conducted by NRF, only 17 percent of consumers said their shopping was complete by early July, and 43 percent of those surveyed plan to do more shopping online.

For Megan Burks, she says her family makes an effort to try to spend their money at the brick and mortar stores within the community, but that she has noticed a difference what’s available.

“We’re very big on keeping things in the community,” she says. “And when we have gone to the mall or other places lately, they don’t have the supplies if they’re usually do when it comes to clothes.”

It’s a trend, the Better Business Bureau says has help drive some of today’s consumers online.

“What the Better Business Bureau has seen here in Idaho is the tried-and-true retailers that they’re used to going to are out of supplies,” Jeremy Johnson of the Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific says.

Unfortunately it’s also lead to an increase in consumers heading to fraudulent websites where an unsuspecting consumer can have their personal or financial information stolen.

“Maybe they haven’t heard of or a website that pops up on social media and that’s where we’re seeing people losing money,” Johnson says. “They’re trying and shopping at places that maybe they haven’t done their research and aren’t legitimate.”

The BBB is encouraging parents to be vigilant when conducting back to school shopping online.

Look out for phishing emails posing as a well-known brand

Keep financial documentation of all online orders

Shop with a credit card

Always make sure the device has the latest updates and regularly scan for viruses

A lure scammers could be using to target unsuspecting shoppers? According to the NRF’s survey 63 percent of families K-12 plan on buying computers and other electronics and will spend an average of $71 more towards those items.

Burks says her family purchased a laptop for her children when school’s shut down earlier this year but they could be looking at purchasing a new one in the near future.

Parents with students in grades (k-12) will spend an average of $70.00 more on computers and other electronic devices than they did in 2019. According to a survey from the National Retail Federation. (Garrett Hottle)

“In March when the schools shut down we went and purchased a laptop that both the girls share,” she says. “We might get an additional one because I know many schools are going to implement maybe one day a week of online schooling.”

Big ticket items like laptops are in high demand for today’s back to school shoppers. According to Idaho Business for Education, close to 200,000 Idaho students are in need of computers before the school year.

“Anything that will run the software for online learning is an absolute necessity right now.” Shawnee Kyle of Idaho Business for Education says. “If you think about the students who are in need of it. Sometimes there’s several students in one household.”

But there is ways to help. Idaho Governor Brad Little recently signed a proclamation declaring Aug. 5 “Close the Digital Divide Day” in Idaho. A day where Idahoans are asked to donated used laptops and other electronic devices to help students access blended opportunities as we head into the new year.

“At every first federal location in the Magic Valley, we collect devices, computer devices, laptop devices so that we can turn around and offer those to students who don’t have devices for online learning,” Kyle says.

Donation stations will be set up across the state, which you can find the location of here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.