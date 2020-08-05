Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM MDT
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, August 05, 2020

We are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions this morning, and then we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as an upper level storm system begins to work its way through our area. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally before midnight, as this upper level storm system continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be hot today as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be a little cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday is then going to be even cooler than tomorrow is going to be as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Friday as well.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tuesday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures on these four days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these four days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny during the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 95

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny during the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. High: 90

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally before midnight. Mild. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 58

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, AUGUST 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy and not as hot. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. Winds: NE 5-10 mph during the morning, then South 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 86

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. A little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Breezy before midnight. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph before midnight, then NW 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 52

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler. High: 83 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 82 Low: 49

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 88 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 51

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 90 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 52

MONDAY, AUGUST 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 90 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 86 Low: 53

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86

We are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions this morning, and then we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as an upper level storm system begins to work its way through our area. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally before midnight, as this upper level storm system continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be hot today as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be a little cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

It is going to be sunny and warm today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to start off sunny and dry, but as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as an upper level trough begins to approach our area. It is also going to be hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

