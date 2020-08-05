Advertisement

The Idaho Education Association suggests Idaho schools in COVID-19 hot spots should be taught online to start the school year

Idaho is identified as a COVID-19 red zone by the White House
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Education Association says that 75 percent of Idaho students are currently in areas that qualify as hot spots

A hot spot is designated as an area with a positivity rate for COVID-19 of more than five percent. The South Central Public Health district currently has a positive rate of more than 13 percent.

IEA President Layne McInelly says that positivity rates need to go down before schools open their doors again.

“Educators are the first people to say that they want to be back in their classroom. There is no replacement for those hands-on learning activities, the differentiated lessons that educators are able to provide,” McInelly said. “But they also understand in order to keep our students and our educators safe, they need to learn remotely.”

Overall, Idaho is considered a red zone by the White House. This means the state has an overall positivity rate of over ten percent

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time

News

Summer heat can cause illnesses for people working outside

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion can be common problems for people who work outside.

News

The Idaho Education Association suggests Idaho schools in COVID-19 hot spots should be taught online

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Idaho Education Association suggests Idaho schools in COVID-19 hot spots should be taught online to start the school year. Idaho is identified as a COVID-19 red zone

News

Heat can cause illnesses in those who work outside

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heat can cause illnesses in those who work outside

Latest News

News

Record spending expected for 20202-2021 back to school shopping

Updated: 3 hours ago
The National Retail Federation (NRF) is predicts record high amounts for back to school shopping spending this year. According to the NRF’s 2020 Back-to-School Spending Survey, conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics, parents with children in grades (K-12) plan to spend an average of $789.49 per family, a record high amount, and a more than $90 increase from 2019.

News

Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gas prices rise in Idaho, still much lower than last year at this time. Nationwide demand is highest since pandemic started

News

1909 International AutoBuggie to be shown in Hagerman Car Show

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Many people have seen his car in parades and car shows throughout the Magic Valley, and now, he will be bringing the first car to drive through Hagerman to the Hagerman Car Show which is on September 19th.

News

Concealed carry classes see increased interest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increase in gun and ammo sales, and now first time gun owners are seeking out training.

News

Concealed carry classes see increased interest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increase in gun and ammo sales, and now first time gun owners are seeking out training.

News

Status conference delayed for Twin Falls woman charged in infant murder case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20-month-old daughter, will now have to wait longer to have her day in court.