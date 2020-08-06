Ball, Jayson Aaron

RUPERT—Jayson Aaron Ball was born on August 12, 2004, to parents, Aaron and Stephanie Ball. He has one older brother, Dillon, and many older and younger cousins that he loved. As a young boy, Jayson loved playing with superheroes and dressing up as spider-man. He loved to play outside on the farm with his older brother. They played in the dirt and made rivers and bridges and moved dirt with their toy tractors and trucks. They usually had to be washed off with a garden hose before they could come inside.

As Jayson grew, so did his love for sports. He played football, basketball, and baseball. Basketball was his passion, as he had dreams of dunking it during a game on the Minico High School court. He spent many hours playing and practicing the game. He loved to compete in the Family March Madness college basketball pool and brag about his victories. Jayson had a talent to remember details, especially when it came to sports. He could recall win/loss records, player stats, and always remembered significant plays during football or basketball games.

Along with his abilities for details, Jayson loved to learn about new things. He would dive deep into a topic and learn everything he could. Often when he was ready to share what he learned, he would have so much to say that he would walk around the table or counter while he talked as fast as he could. He could sometimes go for an hour and hardly stop for a breath. Often it would make your ears hurt!

Jayson loved to camp and fish with his family. He made annual trips with his grandparents to fish at Little Wood Creek and was improving as a fly fisherman. He also did several fly-fishing float trips with his grandparents and brother.

Jayson had many friends and was usually at the center of the group. He had a quick wit and sense of humor that never had him at a loss for words. He almost always won arguments, mostly because even if he was wrong, he never stopped trying to prove he was right!

Jayson loved and looked up to his older brother Dillon. As a young boy he would say something and then look at Dillon and say, “Right Dillon?” wanting confirmation. They had many one-on- one battles on the basketball court and most ended in a verbal fight and the game ending. Jayson hated to lose and wanted to make sure the rules helped him out! They supported and cheered for each other during each of their games.

He was still too young to have serious plans for after high school, but he had shown an interest in sports medicine. He definitely did not want to farm with his dad, so he couldn’t boss Jayson around on the job anymore! Although his future didn’t include farming, he was a hard worker on the farm and was expanding his duties each year. He learned how to drive tractor this spring and has always been great help changing and checking water.

Jayson passed away on August 2, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Jayson is survived by Aaron and Stephanie Ball (parents), Dillon Ball (brother), Wayne and Kathie Maughan (maternal grandparents), Jerry and Carma Ball (paternal grandparents), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved him.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Minico High School gymnasium, 292 W. 100 S., of Rupert. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. A live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to invite Jayson’s friends and classmates to wear their Minico High School shirts or jerseys at the funeral service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is suggested that a face mask be worn and social distancing practiced.

The family suggests that memorial donations be directed to the Minico High School Athletic Department in the name of Jayson Ball.