Brice, Marvis Jean

RUPERT—On August 4, 2020, our hearts were completely broken with the passing of our dear wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice. Her sudden and unexpected death has left all who love her reeling, but we take comfort knowing she is in the arms of the Lord.

Marvis was born June 22, 1940, to Byron Warner and Opal Idonna (Varney) Peck in Glendale, Arizona, where she grew up with her older brother, Bill, and her twin sister, Martha.

On August 5, 1957, her life forever changed when she married her high school sweetheart, Gene Brice, who she loved above all else for their 63 years of marriage. Together, they had four children, Gene, Robert, Byron, and dear Cindy. In 1970, they moved to Idaho to carry on the family tradition of dairy farming and trucking. It was during these years that Marvis pursued a career in real estate, both from a love of watching her father’s career, and as a way to help during the lean times that farming can sometimes bring. She excelled in her career, building Advantage 1 Realty with her business partner of nearly thirty years, Carla Shockey. She received numerous accolades and accomplishments for her work and dedication over her 45 years in the industry. In 2018, she received the highest honor of “Realtor Emeritus” from the National Association of Realtors and was the Idaho Real Estate Agent of the year. Her list of local, state, and national leadership positions and awards are too numerous to list, but show the level of dedication and love she had for the community and the real estate industry. But all those accomplishments were not why she continued to do it year after year. She loved the details of being a real estate agent and helping people and families build lives and create memories. Every year she claimed this was going to be her last and she was going to retire, but she just loved it too much and always decided…just one more.

Marvis’ real legacy is the mark she has left on everyone that has had the privilege of knowing her. She lived her life full of love, compassion, and a heart for God. She was a founding member of First Baptist Church in Burley, Idaho, and continued to serve until her last days. During the early years you could see her driving into church with all her grandkids in the car, doing everything she could to ensure they knew the love of Jesus. Her beauty, both inside and out, showed through and she was loved and admired.

Marvis and Gene’s greatest joy was family. She always had a full house, motorhome full of kids, or was on the road traveling to every major event. She was known to her grandkids as the “Pink” grandma for her love of the color both in clothing and in life. She treated each of her children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren equally and made sure all knew how special and loved they were. Although we miss her terribly and wish we could have her back with us for just one more minute, we know she is reunited with her dear Cindy and watching over us all.

Marvis was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Opal Peck; her brother, Bill Peck; her daughter, Cindy Forthun; and her granddaughter, Michelle. She is survived by her most truest companion, her husband of 63 years, Gene Brice; her three sons that she was extremely proud of, Gene (wife, Suzette; children, Maribeth and Chase) Brice, Robert (wife, Xana; children, Genefer, Liz, and Jess) Brice, and Byron (wife, Brenda; children, Darina and Mike) Brice; her beautiful daughter, Cindy’s children (Taylor and Robert); and her twin sister, Martha Dennis. She leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and many much-loved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A viewing for family and friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

We will be celebrating Marvis’ beautiful life at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley. Feel free to wear a splash of pink or a bright color if you prefer. She would want us to see life going forward as she did, full of color, hope, and God’s love. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that a face mask be worn and social distancing practiced.