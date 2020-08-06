Advertisement

Brice, Marvis Jean

August 4, 2020, age 80
On August 4, 2020, our hearts were completely broken with the passing of our dear wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice.
On August 4, 2020, our hearts were completely broken with the passing of our dear wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT—On August 4, 2020, our hearts were completely broken with the passing of our dear wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice.  Her sudden and unexpected death has left all who love her reeling, but we take comfort knowing she is in the arms of the Lord.

Marvis was born June 22, 1940, to Byron Warner and Opal Idonna (Varney) Peck in Glendale, Arizona, where she grew up with her older brother, Bill, and her twin sister, Martha.   

On August 5, 1957, her life forever changed when she married her high school sweetheart, Gene Brice, who she loved above all else for their 63 years of marriage.  Together, they had four children, Gene, Robert, Byron, and dear Cindy.  In 1970, they moved to Idaho to carry on the family tradition of dairy farming and trucking.  It was during these years that Marvis pursued a career in real estate, both from a love of watching her father’s career, and as a way to help during the lean times that farming can sometimes bring.  She excelled in her career, building Advantage 1 Realty with her business partner of nearly thirty years, Carla Shockey.  She received numerous accolades and accomplishments for her work and dedication over her 45 years in the industry.  In 2018, she received the highest honor of “Realtor Emeritus” from the National Association of Realtors and was the Idaho Real Estate Agent of the year.  Her list of local, state, and national leadership positions and awards are too numerous to list, but show the level of dedication and love she had for the community and the real estate industry.  But all those accomplishments were not why she continued to do it year after year.  She loved the details of being a real estate agent and helping people and families build lives and create memories.  Every year she claimed this was going to be her last and she was going to retire, but she just loved it too much and always decided…just one more.

Marvis’ real legacy is the mark she has left on everyone that has had the privilege of knowing her.  She lived her life full of love, compassion, and a heart for God.  She was a founding member of First Baptist Church in Burley, Idaho, and continued to serve until her last days. During the early years you could see her driving into church with all her grandkids in the car, doing everything she could to ensure they knew the love of Jesus.  Her beauty, both inside and out, showed through and she was loved and admired. 

Marvis and Gene’s greatest joy was family.  She always had a full house, motorhome full of kids,  or was on the road traveling to every major event.  She was known to her grandkids as the “Pink” grandma for her love of the color both in clothing and in life.  She treated each of her children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren equally and made sure all knew how special and loved they were.  Although we miss her terribly and wish we could have her back with us for just one more minute, we know she is reunited with her dear Cindy and watching over us all.

Marvis was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Opal Peck; her brother, Bill Peck; her daughter, Cindy Forthun; and her granddaughter, Michelle.  She is survived by her most truest companion, her husband of 63 years, Gene Brice; her three sons that she was extremely proud of, Gene (wife, Suzette; children, Maribeth and Chase) Brice, Robert (wife, Xana; children, Genefer, Liz, and Jess) Brice, and Byron (wife, Brenda; children, Darina and Mike) Brice; her beautiful daughter, Cindy’s children (Taylor and Robert); and her twin sister, Martha Dennis.  She leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and many much-loved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A viewing for family and friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

We will be celebrating Marvis’ beautiful life at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley.  Feel free to wear a splash of pink or a bright color if you prefer.  She would want us to see life going forward as she did, full of color, hope, and God’s love.  Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.  For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that a face mask be worn and social distancing practiced.

Latest News

Obituaries

Ball, Jayson Aaron

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Jayson passed away on August 2, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Obituaries

Semba, George Yukimori

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
George Yukimori Semba age 97 of Twin Falls,passed away at Ashley Manor (Kimberly) surrounded by his loving family on July 23rd of complications from an emergency endoscopy procedure.

Community

Twin Falls Senior Center seeks additional drivers for Meals on Wheels program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
It’s a smaller crowd at the Twin Falls Senior Center. Amid the pandemic, the doors are still closed, and the center isn’t hosting gathering for community seniors.

Community

Twin Falls Senior Center seeks additional drivers for Meals on Wheels program

Updated: 20 hours ago
It’s a smaller crowd at the Twin Falls Senior Center. Amid the pandemic, the doors are still closed, and the center isn’t hosting gathering for community seniors. But life at the center goes on, as continue their mission of helping those in the community, particularly thorough the Meals on Wheels program. Coordinating the program alone, has been a monumental task for Rowe. The program looks different with covid safety measures in place that you find at restaurant.

Latest News

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Garner Farms embarks on smaller farm operation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: Garner Farms. The father-son duo is back to their farming roots

Obituaries

Irons, Leah Marie

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Leah Marie Irons 62, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

McMurray, Sally Matthews

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Sally Matthews McMurray, an 80-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.

Obituaries

Ainsworth, Carol Maxine

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Carol Maxine (Norwood) Ainsworth, 85, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home in Hagerman.

Obituaries

McBride, Robert Archie

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:28 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Robert Archie (Bobby) McBride, age 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on July 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with his loving wife by his side.

Obituaries

Winter, Joan V.

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Joan V. Winter, 91, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.