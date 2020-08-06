Community crisis response providers discuss new collaborative effort

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Community crisis response providers gathered on Wednesday to discuss establishing a crisis intervention team collaborative.

This collaborative has come together, following the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s realization that law enforcement has primarily been the go-to agency when it comes to crisis response. The goal is to all work together in an effort to lessen the amount law enforcement has to get involved, also discussing their newly implemented program of a mobile crisis response unit.The mobile crisis response unit is currently being used and agencies will continue to meet to discuss this collaborative effort

“We would like to have interactions with people before they reach their crisis point where law enforcement has to be involved, and if we can reduce crisis and iatrogenic harm and then that is an entire goal,” said Sarah Bickford-Thorpe with the Region 5 crisis team, which serves eight south central Idaho counties.

