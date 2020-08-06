Crash on US-93 blocks traffic lanes

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a devastating car crash in twin falls county tonight.

A Twin Falls County Sheriff official tells KMVT - - a late model Dodge pickup was driving eastbound on highway 30, when the driver became distracted and crossed over into west bound traffic, went off the shoulder and then went air born onto highway 93.

The pickup collided with a southbound Ford Fusion.

Both drivers were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story.

