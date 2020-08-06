Advertisement

Crash on US-93 blocks traffic lanes

Crews are on scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93, just east of Filer.
Crews are on scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93, just east of Filer.(KMVT/Steve Kirch)
By Steve Slivka and Vanessa Grieve
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a devastating car crash in twin falls county tonight.

A Twin Falls County Sheriff official tells KMVT - - a late model Dodge pickup was driving eastbound on highway 30, when the driver became distracted and crossed over into west bound traffic, went off the shoulder and then went air born onto highway 93.

The pickup collided with a southbound Ford Fusion.

Both drivers were injured and transported to nearby hospitals. 

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls School District looks to hire 50 to 80 more substitute teachers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Twin Falls School District is looking to hire people to be substitute teachers.

News

Twin Falls School District looking for guest teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Twin Falls School District looking for guest teachers

News

COVID-19 continues to impact entertainment industry in the Magic Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the majority of Idaho has been able to reopen, theaters in the Magic Valley are still dealing with the large-scale effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Southern Idaho businesses and organizations host back-to-school supply drives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Southern Idaho businesses and organizations host back-to-school supply drives

Latest News

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

A bat with rabies was found in Jerome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
A Jerome man is warning others to be safe, after coming into contact with a bat that had rabies.

News

Jerome man warning others to be safe after touching rabid bat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The other week during a bad storm, a bat fell out of a tree, and when his wife told him, he picked it up without thinking, in hopes of helping it.

News

Pickleball tournament to collect school supplies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The idea comes from two Twin Falls School District teachers, who started playing pickleball over spring break, and noticed several other teachers from surrounding districts playing as well.

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.