Historic Wilson Theatre prepares for 3rd annual Color Run

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 3rd Annual Wilson Theatre Color Run is coming up on Saturday.

The color run is a 5K run or walk throughout the city of Rupert.

The director of the Wilson Theatre says it starts at 8 a.m. at the theater where the firefighters will spray them down with water, and then as they run through the course they will go through different color stations.

Many people will wear all white and end the course looking like a rainbow.

The event is open to everyone, and if people haven’t registered yet, they can do so the morning of the race.

“Entertainment has been hit very very hard with COVID, and this is one thing that we can do,” said Kris Faux the executive director of the theater. “It’s outside, we’ve got your social distancing and we’ve taken all that into consideration, your movie theaters and your playhouses, entertainment is struggling right now.”

All of the money goes toward the Wilson Theatre so they can continue putting on fun events and shows for the community.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.