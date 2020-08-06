Idaho high school sports stays on course for Aug. 10 fall start

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho High School Activities Association had its monthly meeting virtually Wednesday morning.

In the meeting, the board approved the first reading of a motion to create a girls wrestling bracket for the 2021-2022 school year. The board also approved the first reading of a deal that would use MaxPreps to seed Idaho state tournaments beginning the 2021-2022 school year. The final approval readings will be heard at next months meeting.

However, COVID-19 concerns for this school year was the biggest discussion.

While the state is giving local areas the power to make their own decision on a start date, the overall state start date stays the same.

“We have a date. That date is Aug. 10, and I think that is the date we stick with in our start,” said IHSAA Board of Directors member Jamie Holyoak. “I think that helps us with our schedules and that’s what we’re about it gives our kids and coaches an opportunity to get back out there and get ready to play and to play for as long as we can.”

For now, Magic Valley schools are still scheduled to start practices on Monday, Aug. 10.

