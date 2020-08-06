Lori Vallow waives preliminary hearing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The mother of two Idaho children who were found dead in her husband’s backyard has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Lori Vallow Daybell submitted a waiver Thursday for her preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing in Fremont County was set for Monday, but will now be waved.

The case is now expected to move to district court.

Daybell faces two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence in Fremont County.

She also faces charges in Madison County for resisting or obstructing officers, a solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

