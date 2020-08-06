Advertisement

Mountain West releases fall football schedule

Schools will play 10 games; eight conference and two non-conference
The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.
The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.(MGN Online)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mountain West Conference released its fall schedule Wednesday evening.

The conference is going with 10 conference games and two non-conference contests, with competition starting no earlier than the week of September 26.

It’s likely the September 19th game at Air Force will be postponed and Marshall (9-25) will be the Boise State’s first game of the season.

Chances are Georgia Southern and Florida State are canceled this year, especially since the ACC is not allowing travel outside the states not featuring an ACC institution.

With fall camp starting the week of August 17, this helps out BSU with getting ready.

Chiming in with a statement from the university is athletic director Curt Apsey, who stated “today’s decision by the Mountain West Board of Directors gives us more time to prepare for the fall season while allowing us to continue monitoring the COVID-19 situation - not just in Boise, but across each of our conference campuses. We have been and will continue to work with local health experts in regards to safety precautions for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

