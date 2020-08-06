Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Garner Farms embarks on smaller farm operation

Back to the basics
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Garner Farms sits out in the Raft River Valley surrounded by vast plains and the Heglar Canyon. Father Mike and son Nate run Garner Farms.

“This is what I have worked for. This is what I lived for,” said Garner Farms partner Mike Garner said. “This is what I hoped for, was for an opportunity to be in a position with my health, financial, to be able to bring my son in and to work side by side with him.”

For decades, the Garners were partners in another, larger farming operation. As of Jan. 1 this year, it’s been back to the basics of farming.

“We went from a business that had close to 150 employees and really wanted to downsize because managing people is hard,” said other farm partner of Nate Garner. “And we really just want to manage crops and manage our lifestyle.”

The six-employee team of Garner Farms manages about 800 acres of sugar beets and malt barley each, and around 200 acres of potatoes.

“It’s definitely a way of life, it’s also a way to be self employed,” Nate Garner said. “You do your own thing, you fix your own schedule, your kids come work with you when you want.”

“There is just something about walking out here in the dirt rather than sitting in the office that makes it really appeal.”

For the Garners, the future of farming is key.

“It’s really hard for people on the outside that aren’t involved in a farming operation, no discredit to them, but it’s hard for them to understand the work, the planning and the financial capital that it takes to produce food,” Mike Garner said. “We try to help people in society understand that.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Twin Falls Senior Center seeks additional drivers for Meals on Wheels program

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a smaller crowd at the Twin Falls Senior Center. Amid the pandemic, the doors are still closed, and the center isn’t hosting gathering for community seniors. But life at the center goes on, as continue their mission of helping those in the community, particularly thorough the Meals on Wheels program. Coordinating the program alone, has been a monumental task for Rowe. The program looks different with covid safety measures in place that you find at restaurant.

Obituaries

Irons, Leah Marie

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Leah Marie Irons 62, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

McMurray, Sally Matthews

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Sally Matthews McMurray, an 80-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.

Obituaries

Ainsworth, Carol Maxine

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Carol Maxine (Norwood) Ainsworth, 85, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home in Hagerman.

Latest News

Obituaries

McBride, Robert Archie

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:28 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Robert Archie (Bobby) McBride, age 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on July 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with his loving wife by his side.

Obituaries

Winter, Joan V.

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Joan V. Winter, 91, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Obituaries

Luther, Margaret Ann

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Margaret Ann (Koonce) Luther, 84, a resident of Anderson Island, Washington and formerly of Fairfield, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home.

Obituaries

Evans, Thelma Louise

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Thelma Louise Evans, 63, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at home.

News

Volunteers gather for Summer Serve project in Jerome

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:45 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
More than 200 volunteers are working together in Jerome on Saturday to offer a service to an entire neighborhood, KMVT was in attendance and has reaction from those involved.

Obituaries

O’Shea, Betsy

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:36 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Betsy O’Shea, 78, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.