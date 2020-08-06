Semba, George Yukimori

TWIN FALLS—George Yukimori Semba age 97 of Twin falls,passed away at Ashley Manor (kimberly)Surrounded by his loving family on July 23rd of complications from an emergencyendoscopy procedure.

George was born in Sumner WA. on May 3 1925 to the parents of Misami & EtsuSemba. He was proceeded in death by Brother Russ Semba Carmicahel Ca,SisterMisai Ito Ontario Oregon, and Sister Aki Nelson Semba Twin Falls. He is survivedBy his wife Kimiko Semba Twin Falls, Sons, Rick and Susan Semba Boise Ida, RandySemba Twin Falls, Grandsons Brandon Semba Bentonville Ak, Alex Semba SeattleWa,and numerous Niece and Nephews.

George attended and Graduated from Sumner High School. There he excelled and wasWas a gifted athlete. He love all sports, but The love of Baseball was his passion! Healso loved the discipline of Martial Arts spending many years practicing Judo andKendo, The Japanese Art of Swordsmanship.

With World War II on the horizon George and his family were abruptly uprooted andRelocated to a camp for Japanese Americans in Minidoka Id, known as Hunt Camp. At17 years of age his life seemed very uncertain. Still the Love of sports and BaseballContinued to be a source of light, even in those dark days of camp life. He and his closeFriends would spend any idle time working out lifting weights ,and playing a friendlyGame of baseball amidst the hot desert floor and sagebrush. Baseball gave him hopeAnd allowed him to dream.

Shortly after adjusting to his new home and as fate would have it George met the loveOf his life, a shy but confident and beautiful young woman named Kimiko Ogasawara.The next three years in camp seemed just little more tolerable now. At wars endseveral years there after George and Kimiko were married on March 27th 1948 at theFirst Christian Church in Twin Falls. From very meager beginnings, living at the TwinFalls Labor Camp George and his wife worked tirelessly at whatever jobs they couldsecure. There shortly after they had there first son Rick and several years later aSecond son Randy.

Through hard work, and little luck George was able to purchase his first farm. In theEarly years of agriculture in the Magic Valley, George was a Pioneer. The first andprobably the only farmer ever to raise iceberg lettuce and organic sweet spanishonions on a commercial level. Also along with cattle and conventional row crops hebecame one of the most successful farmers in the valley. He was well known for hisMeticulous farming habits. The rows of the fields were always laser straight and hisCrops looked like God was shining a special light down on them! Everything had aPlace and there was a place for everything. His Motto was do it right or don't do it at all!His hard work, diligence to his craft and business acumen afforded him and earlyRetirement.

He enjoyed duck hunting and fly fishing in the Hagerman valley. The opening day ofPheasant season was always a father and sons affair on the farm. He enjoyed trainingHis hunting dogs and watching them work the birds. He loved his Two GrandsonsBrandon and Alex very much and watching them grow up. In the winter months heloved his weekly trips to jackpot with wife Kim. He wasn't much of a gambler but justEnjoyed playing Black Jack and socializing with the staff. They all new him like he wasthere best friend. He learned a system for counting cards and seldom lost. His mainObjective was to just win enough and purchase a good meal on the house!

Through out his life he coached his sons to become good athletes and enjoyed goingto there games. He donated countless hours coaching kids from disadvantagedbackgrounds acting as a substitute father figure. He used his passion for sports as aVehicle to teach them self worth, responsibility, respect and a desire to grow up to begood responsible young men.

He was a great man, awesome father, husband, provider with a gentle humble andloving spirit! “We will miss you dearly Dad”. Thanks for all that you have given to us!”UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN” LOVE MOM,RICK AND RANDY…

A special thanks to Bridgette and her staff of Ashley Manor (Kimberly) for all the lovingCare you gave our Dad! A special Thank you to R.N. Shannon Owens of Auburn CrestHospice. You always went above and beyond to make sure are Dad was alwayscomfortable, and a special Thank you to C.N.A Sonia Guadarama. You gave are DadSo much Love, like he was your own father! I know he thought of you like family.Due to the uncertainty of the Covid Virus there will be know services held. Anycondolences, cards etc. maybe sent to the Semba residence. 2515 9th Ave. eastTwin Falls, Id 83301 . Thank You to all those who were a part of our Dads life. He'sProbably smiling down upon you!

God bless, The Semba Family

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.